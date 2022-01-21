Thailand Reports 8,640 New COVID-19 Cases, 8,641 Recoveries, 13 Deaths

File photo

Thailand on Friday (January 21) reported 8,640 new COVID-19 cases, 8,641 recoveries and 13 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 8,445. Prisons: 195

▶︎ Recoveries: 8,641

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,361,702 with 22,000 deaths.

The news comes as the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has agreed to resume registration for the currently suspended quarantine-free entry program, known as “Test and Go”, from February 1st. It will also allow eateries in “sandbox” provinces and COVID-19 “high surveillance” provinces to serve alcohol up to 11pm, instead of 9 pm, from January 24th onwards according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

However, to open, the eateries must meet the SHA Plus or the Stop COVID 2 Plus standard and comply with the COVID Free Setting measure. Pubs, bars and other entertainment venues are to remain closed, but they are allowed to open as eateries and when they meet such requirements.

(Source: – Asean Now)

