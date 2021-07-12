Thailand Reports 8,656 New COVID-19 Cases, 80 More Deaths

Reuters file photo for reference only
Thailand on Monday (July 12) reported 8,656 new COVID-19 cases and 80 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.
● 8,583 new infections
● 73 prison / prison infections
Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 345,027 with 2,791 deaths.
(Total infections since April 1: 316,164)
The news comes as 880 medical personnel, about 54% of them nurses and assistant nurses, were infected with COVID-19 between April 1st and July 10th, and of these, seven have died, according to Dr. Sophon Iamsirsithavorn, deputy director-general of Disease Control Department.
(Source: – Asean Now)