Thailand Reports 8,685 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 More Deaths

REUTERS file photo/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Tuesday (July 13) reported 8,685 new COVID-19 cases and 56 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 8,539 new infections

● 146 prison / prison infections

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 353,712 with 2,847 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 324,849)

The news comes as Thailand will use AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine as a second dose for those who received Sinovac’s shot as their first dose in a bid to increase protection.

(Source: – Asean Now)

