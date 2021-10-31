Thailand Reports 8,859 New COVID-19 Cases 8,253 Recoveries And 47 Deaths

People get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thailand on Sunday (Oct 31) reported 8,859 new COVID-19 cases 8,253 recoveries and 47 deaths.

330 of the cases were discovered in prisons.

Sunday’s cases brings the total number of cases discovered in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 1,912,024 and 1,883,161 since April 1, the start of the so-called third wave of infections.

Thailand has reported 19,205 deaths since the start of the pandemic and 19,111 since April 1.

To date, Thailand has administered 75,000,937 vaccinations, with just over 42 million people having received a first dose.

Approximately 30.5 million people in Thailand are fully vaccinated, having received two vaccine doses, which accounts for 42.40% of the total population.

Almost 2.4 million people in Thailand have received a third booster vaccine dose.

