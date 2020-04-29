Thailand Reports 9 New COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported 9 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases 2,947 cases and 54 deaths since January.

Of the new cases, six had been in close contact with infected persons, two were medical staff, while 1 remains under investigation.

Phuket repored the highest number of new cases with 4, followed by Bangkok (3) and Samut Prakan (2)

In total, 2,665 have been discharged having made a full recovery, while 228 patients remain in hospital.

It was the third day that new infections stayed in the single digits, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

