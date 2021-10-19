Thailand Reports 9,122 New COVID-19 Cases, 71 Deaths, 10,731 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Tuesday (October 19) reported 9,122 new COVID-19 cases, 10,731 recoveries and 71 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,774,071

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,651,555

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,802,934 with 18,407 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand will stop using the COVID-19 vaccine of China’s Sinovac when its current stock finishes, a senior official said on Monday, having used the shot extensively in combination with Western-developed vaccines.

Thailand used over 31.5 million Sinovac doses since February, starting with two doses to frontline workers, high-risk groups and residents of Phuket, a holiday island that reopened to tourists early in a pilot scheme.

In July, Thailand started inoculating people with Sinovac as a first dose followed by the Oxford University-developed AstraZeneca. Thailand was the first country to combine a Chinese and Western shots, a strategy its health officials said has proved effective.

(Source: – Asean Now)

