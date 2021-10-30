Thailand Reports 9,224 New COVID-19 Cases, 88 Deaths, 8,305 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Saturday (October 30) reported 9,244 new COVID-19 cases, 8,305 recoveries and 88 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,874,302

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,76,449

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,903,165 with 19,158 deaths.

The news comes as the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will soon start reviewing proposals for the emergency use of three COVID-19 vaccines for young children. It is now awaiting safety and efficacy related data from manufacturers.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said the Thai FDA is now awaiting the submission of safety and efficacy data from Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Pfizer to extend the emergency use of these COVID-19 vaccines to young children.

DDC Director-General Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong said the vaccines, which are now available in Thailand, can immediately be administered for children after receiving the emergency authorization from the Thai FDA, after the review of relevant data.

(Source: – Asean Now)

