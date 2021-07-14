Thailand reports 9,317 new COVID-19 cases, 87 more deaths



Thailand on Wednesday (July 14) reported 9,317 new COVID-19 cases and 87 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.



● 9,188 new infections

● 129 prison / prison infections



Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 363,029 with 2,934 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 334,166)



The news comes as Thailand has given the go-ahead for home isolation of coronavirus patients with mild symptoms and use of home self-test kits, as a stubborn coronavirus outbreak puts pressure on its capital’s healthcare and testing capacity.

(Source: – Asean Now)

