Thailand Reports 9,351 New COVID-19 Cases, 10,098 Recoveries And 56 Deaths

A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a person for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test, at a temple near Klong Toey slum community in Bangkok, Thailand, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

Thailand on Sunday (Oct 24) reported 9,351 new COVID-19 cases, 10,098 recoveries and 56 deaths.

Of the new cases 139 were discovered in prisons.

Sunday’s cases brings the total number of cases in Thailand to 1.85 million since the start of the pandemic and 1.82 million cases since April 1 – the start of the so-called ‘third wave’ of infections.

To date, 1.73 million people have recovered, while the total death toll stands at 18,661.

As of Friday, Thailand had administered approximately 69.9 million vaccine doses, with around 38.7 million having received one vaccine dose, 28 million two doses and 2.1 million receiving a third vaccine dose.

On Saturday, Zuellig Pharma (ZP) Therapeutics Company announced that the first batch of Moderna vaccines will arrive in Thailand on November 5.

The company also reconfirmed that at total of 1.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be arriving in Thailand in the fourth quarter of this year, while the remaining 6.8 million doses, ordered by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, will be delivered before the end of March next year.

(Source: – Asean Now)

