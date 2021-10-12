Thailand Reports 9,445 New COVID-19 Cases, 84 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Tuesday (October 12) reported 9,445 new COVID-19 cases, 11,452 recoveries and 84 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,701,501

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,576,929

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,730,364 with 17,835 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand will end coronavirus quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from 10 low-risk countries starting Nov. 1, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to revive its pandemic-hit economy.

Thailand last year suffered its deepest economic contraction in more than two decades, with the key tourism sector still struggling.

Visitors from at least 10 countries including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States will be exempted from quarantine on arrival, Prayuth said in a televised speech.

(Source: – Asean Now)

