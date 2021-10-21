Thailand Reports 9,727 New COVID-19 Cases, 73 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Thursday (October 21) reported 9,727 new COVID-19 cases, 10,075 recoveries and 73 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,792,716

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,672,508

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,821,579 with 18,559 deaths.

The news comes as Thai government officials on Wednesday inspected the readiness of the country’s airports to welcome quarantine-free travellers, due to return next month after almost two years of strict COVID-19 rules that halted vital tourism.

From Nov. 1, the country will allow vaccinated arrivals from low risk countries to return to its popular destinations like Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

Tourism before the pandemic was a leading driver of the economy, accounting for 12% of GDP. But the tourism authority has forecast foreign arrivals will drop to just 100,000 this year, down from 40 million in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

(Source: – Asean Now)

