Thailand Reports 9,909 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths, 7,827 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Friday (February 4) reported 9,909 new COVID-19 cases, 7,827 recoveries and 22 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 9,721. Prisons: 188

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,827

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,475,632 with 22,250 deaths.

The news comes as Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is planning to discuss the possibility of a travel bubble initially with China and other ASEAN countries following the resumption of the “Test&Go” scheme this month.

Phiphat revealed to the press yesterday, February 2nd, that he would seek a discussion with China’s Culture and Tourism Ministry regarding the travel bubble agreement, or exchanging tourists without quarantine, during his visit to the Winter Olympics Games in Beijing between February 3rd and the 6th.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...