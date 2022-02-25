Thailand Reports A Record High Of 24,932 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday

File photo. Credit: Thai PBS

Thailand on Friday (February 25) reported 24,932 new COVID-19 cases, 15,774 recoveries and 41 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 24,765. Prisons: 17

▶︎ Recoveries: 15,774

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,819,282 with 22,809 deaths.

The news comes as the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has updated the public on the progress of Covid-19 vaccine developments in Thailand.

CCSA Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin has disclosed the progress of vaccines currently being developed in the country. The vaccines development revealed were the Chula-Cov19 vaccine and HXP-GPOVac.

The Chula-Cov19 vaccine is an mRNA vaccine, is being developed by Chulalongkorn University. The vaccine, according to the developers, can be produced swiftly, does not require a large facility for production, and is more adaptable for storage and administration. Its development is currently in its second-phase clinical test and is expected to be registered in 2022.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...