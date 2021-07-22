Thailand Reports Again New Daily Record Of COVID-19 Cases

File photo//REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thailand on Thursday (July 22) reported 13,655 new COVID-19 cases and 87 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 13,110 new infections

● 545 prison / prison infections

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 453,132 with 3,697 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 424,269)

The news comes as Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute (NVI) Director Nakorn Premsri offered an apology to the public on Wednesday for the slow and insufficient national COVID-19 vaccine rollout, saying mutations of the virus were unforeseen, while promising that the country will join the COVAX program to receive donated vaccines next year.

(Source: – Asean Now)

