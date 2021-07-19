Thailand Reports Again Record High Of 11,784 New COVID-19 Cases

File photo//REUTERS

Thailand on Monday (July 19) reported 11,784 new COVID-19 cases and 81 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 11,684 new infections

● 100 prison / prison infections

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 415,170 with 3,422 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 386,307)

The news comes as people living in “maximum controlled and restricted” or “Dark Red” areas of Thailand are being told not to leave their residences unless it is necessary to buy food or medicines, to seek medical treatment, to get vaccinations or to go to their offices because they cannot work from home.

(Source: – Asean Now)

