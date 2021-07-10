Thailand Reports Another Daily Record Of 9,326 COVID-19 Cases, 91 More Deaths

REUTERS FILE PHOTO for reference only

Thailand on Saturday (July 10) reported 9,326 new COVID-19 cases and 91 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 9,134 new infections

● 192 prison / prison infections

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 326,832 with 2,625 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 297,969)

The news comes as Thailand announced tighter restrictions in the capital Bangkok and nine provinces on Friday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including travel curbs, mall closures, a curfew and limits on the size of gatherings.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...