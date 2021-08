Thailand Reports Another Record High In New COVID-19 Cases

Thailand on Thursday reported 20,920 new COVID-19 cases, another record high for daily new infections.

● 20,658 new infections

● 262 prison / prison infections

New deaths: 160

Total infections since April 1: 664,442

Total number: 693,305 cases with 5,663 deaths

The news comes as health officials on Wednesday confirmed the Delta variant is now the dominant variant in Thailand, found in 78.2% of cases throughout the country.

