Thailand Reports Another Record High New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: A man undergoes a free coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a rapid antigen mass testing station as the spread of COVID-19 continues, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thailand on Sunday reported another high in new daily COVID-19 cases, which surpassed 10,000 for the second successive day.

The country reported 11,397 new cases on Sunday, with 101 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 403,386 cases and fatalities to 3,341 since the pandemic started.

The news comes Thailand announced a nationwide ban on public gatherings late on Friday, with violators warned they face a maximum penalty of a two-year jail term or a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Officials also said that further restrictive measures may be introduced early next week.

“From the current situation we predict that if we don’t introduce more measures there will be more infections and deaths in large numbers for the next three to four months,” Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said, advising people to stay at home as much as possible and avoid travel between provinces.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the government is considering more restrictions as the country battles its worst coronavirus outbreak yet, fuelled by the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta COVID-19 variants.

“There is a need to expand measures to limit people’s movement as much as possible and closing more facilities, leaving only the essentials,” Prayuth said on his official Facebook page on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the PM also ordered the armed forces and police to join teams from City Hall to help carry out door to door COVID-19 testing for people located in the areas of Bangkok worst affected by the virus.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...