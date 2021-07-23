Thailand Reports Another Record High Of 14,575 Coronavirus Cases And 114 Deaths

REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand on Friday (July 23) reported 14,575 new COVID-19 cases and 114 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 13,503 new infections

● 1,072 prison / prison infections

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 467,707 with 3,811 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 438,844)

The news comes as KKP Research, of Kiatnakin Phatra Bank, has predicted that the latest COVID-19 outbreak will be longer than expected, due to the Delta variant, the slow imposition of lockdown measures and slow roll out of mass vaccinations, and that semi-lockdown measures will have to be in place for at least three months to ease the situation.

(Source: – Asean Now)

