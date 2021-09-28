Thailand Reports Daily Low Of COVID-19 Cases

File photo REUTERS

Thailand on Tuesday (September 28) reported 9,489 new COVID-19 cases, 12,805 recoveries and 129 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

◼︎ 12,805 recoveries

◼︎ 9,220 new infections

◼︎ 269 prison / prison infections

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,552,552

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,420,780

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,581,415 with 16,498 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s coronavirus task force on Monday approved a plan to procure a combined 3.35 mln doses of the COVID-19 vaccines of AstraZeneca and of Pfizer and BioNTech, a spokesperson said.

Should Cabinet grant final approval, 165,000 AstraZeneca doses and 2.79 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses would be procured from Spain and 400,000 AstraZeneca doses from Hungary, the spokesperson said.

No timeframe for delivery was provided.

(Source: – Asean Now)

