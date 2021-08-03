Thailand Reports Daily Record High Of 18,901 New COVID-19 Cases

REUTERS file photo for reference only

Thailand on Tuesday (August 3) reported 18,901 new COVID-19 cases and 147 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 18,158 new infections

● 743 prison / prison infections

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 652,185 with 5,315 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 623,322)

The news comes as the Ministry of Public Health is urging the general public to increase compliance with lockdown measures by another five percent, so as to keep the number of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities from rising further, as a recent study shows only 20 percent compliance. The ministry also encourages people to stay home to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit, said today that there is a big difference in the infection and fatality numbers when the lockdown’s effectiveness is increased from 20 to 25 percent.

(Source: – Asean Now)

