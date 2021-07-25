Thailand Reports Daily Record Of 15,335 Coronavirus Cases, 129 Deaths

FILE PHOTO: Public health officers bring coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab testing to residents living in remote communities, amid the rise of coronavirus disease infections, in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Sunday reported 15,335 coronavirus cases, a daily record, bringing the country’s cumulative cases to 497,302.

Of the new cases, 641 were among prisoners.

Thailand also reported 129 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 4,059.

Sunday’s figures continues with the upward trajectory of new cases discovered in Thailand in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said the number of new cases could double or even triple in the coming weeks.

While cases in Bangkok have remained high, the number of new cases in the capital have slowed slightly. At the same time, Thailand is now seeing an increase in new cases in the provinces, the DDC said.

The news comes after the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday said that 13 million more vaccine doses will be administered throughout August – 8 million AstraZeneca doses and 5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

As of Friday, Thailand had administered approximately 15.4 million vaccine doses.

*Reuters contributed to this report

(Source: – Asean Now)

