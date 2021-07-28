Thailand Reports Daily Record Of 16,533 New Coronavirus Cases

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Wednesday (July 28) reported 16,533 new COVID-19 cases and 133 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 16,331 new infections

● 202 prison / prison infections

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 543,361 with 4,397 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 514,498)

The news comes as an immunogenicity study, conducted in Germany, shows the mixed use of viral vector and mRNA vaccines induces a significantly high level of anti-spike and neutralizing antibodies, close to the level induced by two doses of mRNA vaccine, according to Professor Dr. Manop Pithukpakorn, head of the Excellence Centre for Genomics and Precision Medicine at Siriraj Hospital.

Dr. Manop cited the immunogenicity study, published in the Nature Medicine journal, which was a comparative study between two cohorts, one administered with viral vector AstraZeneca (AZ) and one of the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer or Moderna, and another administered with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna.

