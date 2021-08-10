Thailand Reports Daily Record Of 235 New Coronavirus Deaths

File photo Reuters

Thailand on Tuesday (August 10) reported 19,843 new COVID-19 cases and 235 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 19,445 new infections

● 398 prison / prison infections

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 795,951 with 6,588 deaths. (Total infections since April 1: 767,088)

The news comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations.

The CDC has been adding to its highest “Level 4: Very High” COVID-19 level as cases spread around the globe. The United States added Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, along with other places, including Aruba and French Polynesia.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...