Thailand Reports Daily Record Of 9,692 New COVID-19 Cases, 67 More Deaths

Thailand on Friday (July 16) reported 9,692 new COVID-19 cases and 67 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.
● 9,077 new infections
● 615 prison / prison infections
Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 381,907 with 3,099 deaths.
(Total infections since April 1: 353,044)
The news comes as Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech denied on Thursday that they were in talks with Thailand’s Thonburi Healthcare Group Pcl for a deal to import 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Southeast Asian country.
(Source: – Asean Now)