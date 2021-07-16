Thailand Reports Daily Record Of 9,692 New COVID-19 Cases, 67 More Deaths

Thailand on Friday (July 16) reported 9,692 new COVID-19 cases and 67 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 9,077 new infections

● 615 prison / prison infections

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 381,907 with 3,099 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 353,044)

The news comes as Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech denied on Thursday that they were in talks with Thailand’s Thonburi Healthcare Group Pcl for a deal to import 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Southeast Asian country.

