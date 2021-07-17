Thailand Reports Daily Record Of Coronavirus Infections And Deaths



Picture: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Saturday (July 17) reported 10,082 new COVID-19 cases and 141 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 9,955 new infections

● 127 prison / prison infections

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 391,989 with 3,240 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 363,126)

The news comes as The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is planning to elevate COVID-19 prevention measures in the 10 most strictly controlled provinces, after finding current restrictions are not having an impact on the situation, as well as violations of rules.

(Source: – Asean Now)

