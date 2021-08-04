Thailand Reports Daily Record Of Over 20,000 COVID-19 Infections

Thailand on Wednesday (August 4) reported 20,200 new COVID-19 cases and 188 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 20,013 new infections

● 187prison / prison infections

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 672,385 with 5,503 deaths. (Total infections since April 1: 643,522)

The news comes as Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional 30 billion baht ($909 million) in relief measures for those hit by tougher restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections, a government spokesman said.

On Sunday, the Southeast Asian country extended the curbs for another month and expanded lockdown areas in 29 provinces as it deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

During the last few days, it has become obvious that some shelves in convenient stores are now empty due to a rising demand for food and commodities. The Department of Internal Trade meanwhile, has announced that all retail companies still have plenty of products in stock, adding that members of the public have no need to hoard supplies.

