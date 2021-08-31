Thailand Reports Declining COVID-19 Cases For The 4th Consecutive Day

File photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Tuesday (August 31) reported 14,666 new COVID-19 cases, 19,245 recoveries and 190 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,204,729 with 11,589 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,175,866)

The news comes as more than 31,000 children in the country, aged from under one to five years, have been infected with COVID-19 in the past four months.

Most were infected by close relatives or other caretakers and, of these, nine have died, said Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of Thailand’s Department of Health, yesterday (Monday).

Citing data released on August 21st, he said that, within a week, 5,298 additional infections among young children, including 4,773 Thais and 525 foreigners, were recorded, representing an increase of 33% over the previous week.

