Thailand Reports Highs For New COVID-19 Cases And Recoveries

Thailand on Thursday (August 12) reported 22,782 new COVID-19 cases and 147 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 22,407 new infections

● 375 prison / prison infections

● 23,649 recoveries

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 839,771 with 6,642 deaths. (Total infections since April 1: 810,908)

The news comes as 15,588 people in Bangkok, tested positive for COVID-19 using Antigen Test Kits (ATK), out of 141,516 (11%) screened between August 4th and 9th, according to the Ministry of Public Health today (Wednesday).

The tests were from the third round of active screening, conducted in congested communities in the capital by the ministry and rural doctors. 15,074 were subsequently sent for RT-PCR tests, with 2.1% or 323 of them found to be in a serious condition and 69.5% having only mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, said Deputy Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. Yongyuth Thammawut.

