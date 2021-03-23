Thailand Reports Huge Surge in COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Thailand reported 401 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, a huge surge in new cases compared to previous weeks.

Of the new cases, 337 were local transmissions, while 18 were imported from people entering quarantine. 46 others were found from contact tracing.

A further 103 people were discharged from hospital having made a full recovery.

1,419 people remain in hospital or held in a migrant worker quarantine centre.

1 more death was also reported.

Most of the new cases are linked to an outbreak at immigration detention centres in Bangkok at Bang Khen and Suan Plu.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 28,277 with 92 deaths.

Source: – Thai Visa News)

