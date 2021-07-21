Thailand Reports New Daily Record Of 13,002 Coronavirus Cases

File photo//REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thailand on Wednesday (July 21) reported 13,002 new COVID-19 cases and 108 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 11,953 new infections

● 1,049 prison / prison infections

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 439,477 with 3,610 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 410,614)

The news comes as Thailand’s purchase contract for 20 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been signed, with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Pfizer and BioNTech.

AstraZeneca will only be able to deliver 5-6 million doses per month but the plan to inoculate at least 10 million people per month will continue with the help of other vaccines, the government said on Tuesday.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...