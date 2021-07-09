Thailand Reports New Daily Record Of 9,276 COVID-19 Cases, 72 More Deaths

Thailand on Friday (July 9) reported 9,276 new COVID-19 cases and 72 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.
● 8,998 new infections
● 278 prison / prison infections
Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 317,506 with 2,534 deaths.
(Total infections since April 1: 288,643)
The news comes as Thailand’s health ministry said on Thursday it had proposed new travel curbs and tighter restrictions in high-risk areas to contain COVID-19 cases, as the country reported a daily record of 75 deaths from the coronavirus.
(Source: – Asean Now)