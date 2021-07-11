Thailand Reports New Daily Record Of COVID-19 Cases

Health officials in Thailand reported more than 9,500 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (July 11), setting a record for a fifth successive day, as the reality of 10,000 daily new cases gets ever closer.

Health officials reported a total of 9,539 cases, with 86 deaths. 103 cases were found in prisons.

The new cases bring the total case tally to 336,371, with nearly 90 percent of the total infections being detected since the third wave of outbreak began in early April.

The number of daily new infections have now been above 9,000 for three straight days.

Last Wednesday, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) warned that new cases could surge to 10,000 per day over the next week.

On Friday, the CCSA announced a host of new restrictions for Bangkok and neighbouring provinces.

On Saturday, the details of the restrictions were published in the Royal Gazette, confirming them to law.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...