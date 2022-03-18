Thailand Reports New High Of 27,071 COVID-19 Cases, 80 Deaths, 21,522 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Friday (March 18) reported 27,071 new COVID-19 cases, 21,522 recoveries and 80 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,303,169 with 24,075 deaths.

The news comes as the Ministry of Public Health will propose that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) further ease COVID-19 restrictions, by doing away with the requirement for arrivals from overseas to take an RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure.

It will also ask the CCSA to cut the required miminum insurance coverage, from US$20,000 to US$10,000, according to Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit.*

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...