Thailand Reports Nine New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

FILE PHOTO: Reuters

Thailand on Wednesday reported nine new coronavirus infections, bringing its total to 3,054 confirmed cases. There were no new deaths reported.

The cases were Thai nationals in quarantine who recently returned from overseas, including two from the United States, one from Qatar and six from Saudi Arabia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s coronavirus task force.

There are 2,931 patients who have recovered since the outbreak started. The country has recorded 57 deaths.

(Source: Reuters)

Like this: Like Loading...