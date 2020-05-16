Thailand Reports No New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths

2020-05-16T051146Z_1_LYNXMPEG4F06B_RTROPTP_4_HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-THAILAND.JPG

FILE PHOTO: People queue up to have their temperature taken before entering the Ratchada Railway Night Market, which is reopening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, after the Thai government eased isolation measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand on Saturday reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths as the country begins to reopen businesses and ease restrictions.

 

“Today there are two zeros … thank you all Thais who have given their cooperation,” a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said.

 

This is the second day since March 9 that the country has reported no new daily cases.

 

Thailand on Sunday will allow malls and department stores to re-open. It will also shorten a nighttime curfew by one hour, to 2300 to 0400, from 2200 to 0400.

 

Thailand has reported a total of 3,025 cases of the coronavirus and 56 fatalities.

 

(Source: – Reuters)

Miscellany

Leave a Reply