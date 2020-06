Thailand Reports One New Coronavirus Case, No New Deaths

FILE PHOTO: Reuters

Thailand reported one new coronavirus case on Monday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,082, of which 57 were fatalities.

The new infection was found in quarantine and was a patient who had arrived from Russia nearly two weeks ago, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 Administration Centre.

He said there have been no local transmissions in the past seven days.

(Source: – Reuters)

