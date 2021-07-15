Thailand Reports Record High 98 Coronavirus Deaths And 9,186 New Cases



File photo//REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand on Thursday (July 15) reported 9,186 new COVID-19 cases and 98 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 9,107 new infections

● 79 prison / prison infections

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 372,215 with 3,032 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 343,352)

The news comes as the National Vaccine Committee (NVC) approved Wednesday the procurement of another 120 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for next year, but withheld its approval of a draft announcement, regarding AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in Thailand for export, to ensure sufficient vaccine for Thais in the wake of rapid surge in infections.

(Source: – Asean Now)

