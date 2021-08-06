Thailand Reports Record High New COVID-19 Cases And Deaths – But Even More Recoveries

FILE PHOTO: People queue at the Central Vaccination Center as Thailand opens walk-in for first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccination scheme for elders, people with a minimum weight of 100 kilograms and pregnant women amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand’s daily COVID-19 cases and deaths both set records again on Friday (Aug 6), as the country continues to battle a surge in infections, the majority of which are of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Data from the Ministry of Public Health showed that Thailand reported 21,379 new COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths over the last 24 hours.

484 of the new infections were found among the prison population.

There was however a slight degree of optimism in Friday’s data, with number of recoveries outnumbering the number of new cases.

Health officials said that 22,172 had been discharged from hospital or quarantine facilities having made a full recovery.

Friday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in Thailand since April 1, the start of the so-called ‘third wave’ to 685,821, while 212,926 patients are still being treated.

Thailand has reported a total of 714,684 cases and 5,854 fatalities since the pandemic began last year.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...