Thailand Reports Record High Of 17,669 New COVID-19 Cases And 165 Deaths

Thailand on Thursday (July 29) reported 17,669 new COVID-19 cases and 165 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 17,408 new infections

● 261 prison / prison infections

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 561,030 with 4,562 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 532,167)

The news comes as US Senator Tammy Duckworth revealed last night that the US government planned to provide 2.5 million doses of vaccine to Thailand.

The Thai-American lawmaker told a webinar on Thai-US relations on 27 July that as part of the Biden Administration’s pledge to provide vaccines to developing countries, Thailand would receive 2.5 million. The seminar was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ International Studies Center, East West Center in Washington DC and the Royal Thai Embassy.

(Source: – Asean Now)

