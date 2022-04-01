Thailand Reports Record High Of 28,379 New COVID-19 Cases, 92 Deaths, 23,843 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Friday (April 1) reported 28,379 new COVID-19 cases, 23,843 recoveries and 92 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,656,726 with 25,222 deaths.

The news comes as the updated measures for entering the Kingdom of Thailand have been announced and made official in the Royal Gazette, Thailand’s legal bulletin, starting on April 1st.

Travelers are no longer required to provide a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure. However, the RT-PCR test requirement for the on-arrival date remains unchanged.

Travelers must have a fully paid hotel reservation confirmation for the arrival date which must include an RT-PCR test, ATK test kit, and airport pick-up. Thailand Pass must still be completed and approved prior to arrival in Thailand.

(Source: – Asean Now)

