Thailand Reports Record High Of Coronavirus Infections And Deaths

Thailand on Saturday (July 31) reported 18,912 new COVID-19 cases and 178 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.
● 18,102 new infections
● 810 prison / prison infections
Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 597,287 with 4,857 deaths.
(Total infections since April 1: 568,424)
The news comes as Thailand will order an additional 10 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, its health ministry said on Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date.
Since April, Thailand has been tackling a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, pushing hospitals in the capital Bangkok to the brink.
