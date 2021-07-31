Thailand Reports Record High Of Coronavirus Infections And Deaths

Thailand on Saturday (July 31) reported 18,912 new COVID-19 cases and 178 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 18,102 new infections

● 810 prison / prison infections

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 597,287 with 4,857 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 568,424)

The news comes as Thailand will order an additional 10 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, its health ministry said on Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date.

Since April, Thailand has been tackling a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, pushing hospitals in the capital Bangkok to the brink.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...