Thailand Reports Sharp Fall In New COVID-19 Cases

Thailand on Tuesday reported a sharp fall in the number of new coronavirus cases, compared to previous days.

Health officials said there had been 38 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,258.

In addition to 16 new cases, including imported ones, there are 17 patients linked to previous cases and five people who tested positive but await investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

It was also reported that a further 31 people had now been discharged having made a full recovery, which means a total of 824 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Thailand.

Health officials said one more person had died, bringing the total number of deaths to 27.

(Source: – Reuters)

Like this: Like Loading...