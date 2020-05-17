Thailand Reports Three New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths

FILE PHOTO: People queue up to have their temperature taken before entering the Ratchada Railway Night Market, which is reopening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, after the Thai government eased isolation measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores.

The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said on Sunday.

Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated.

2,856 patients have recovered.

(Source: – Reuters)

Like this: Like Loading...