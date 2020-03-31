Thailand Reports Two New Coronavirus Deaths, Bringing Total To Nine

A screen shows Nevada Kumlakasing’s teacher wearing a protective face mask as she studies at home during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand’s public health ministry said on Monday that two more people have died from the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to nine.

The two deaths included a 54-year-old Thai man in the southern province of Yala who had recently returned from Malaysia, and a 56-year-old Thai woman in Bangkok, said Anupong Sujariyakul, a senior official at the public health ministry’s Department of Disease Control.

The two died on Sunday, he said.

Earlier on Monday, Thailand reported 136 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 1,524.

Among 1,388 patients still hospitalized, 23 were in critical condition, Anupong said.

(Source: – Reuters)

Like this: Like Loading...