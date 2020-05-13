Thailand Reports ZERO New COVID-19 Cases

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin

Thailand reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday – the first time no cases have been reported since 9 March.

There were no new deaths reported, while a futher 46 people had been discharged.

117 people remain in hospital.

Public Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said that while Wednesday’s stats offered some relief, he urged members of the public not to become complacent regarding COVID-19.

Thailand now has a total of 3,017 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,844 patients have been discharged. 56 people have died.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

