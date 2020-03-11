Thailand Road Carnage: NINETY Reported Dead On Monday – Year Total Surpasses 3,000

A staggering 90 people were reported dead at the scene on Thailand’s roads on Monday.

This brought the total for the first nine days of March to 460.

So far in 2020 there have been 3,110 fatalities at the scene of accidents, said Daily News in their ongoing campaign to keep the damning issue in the public eye.

They said that the total would doubtless be higher when all deaths on the way to and later in hospital were recorded.

And they mentioned that some jurisdictions do not report deaths at the weekends until later, possibly Tuesday.

They said in their headline, that always offers a driving tip, that drivers should slow down when entering bends.

One that didn’t was a Toyota Revo pick-up in Chumphon in the south of Thailand that collided head on with a double decker tour bus.

Three were killed and one injured in the accident on the government complex new road when the pick-up crossed lanes into the path of the bus.

Thaivisa notes that Thailand has some of the worst accident statistics anywhere in the world. While official deaths at the scene per month are usually between 1,200 and 1,500 the real death toll is much higher.

DPM Prawit Wongsuwan admitted last year that the annual fatalities topped 20,000 each year and road safety groups have put the toll at between 24,000 and 26,000.

(Source: – Daily News)

Like this: Like Loading...