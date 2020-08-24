Thailand Seeks Safe Way Of Reopening Borders To Boost Economy

Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg

— Foreign visitors make up two-thirds of nation’s tourism income

— Tourists may need to wear GPS wristbands, face quarantine

Thailand is cautiously looking at plans to reopen its borders as it struggles to survive an extended period without international visitors, who account for about two-thirds of the country’s tourism income.

“The virus won’t go away soon and we have to think about the economy. But we can’t just reopen the borders. We have to be careful,” Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob said in an interview. “Thailand has a limited budget so we have to make sure we can control the disease well.”

Thailand may allow some foreign visitors into the country as early as October. Tourists from countries with limited infections will probably be required to wear wristbands with GPS tracking systems and will need to be quarantined in a hotel for the first 14 days, Saksiam said. The plan is likely to be tested in Phuket province, he said.

