Thailand Set To Close All Bars, Pubs, Massage Parlours In 41 Provinces For 14 Days

Entertainment venues in 41 provinces, including Bangkok, will be ordered to close for 14 days in a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19, according to Thailand’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The proposal is expected to be signed off by the Prime Minister as early as tomorrow (Friday).

Daily News reported the proposal includes shutting down all pubs, bars, karaokes and massage parlours for 14 days in 41 provinces.

It is not known if restaurants will be included in the closure order.

The 41 provinces include:

1. Bangkok 2. Pathum Thani 3. Nonthaburi 4. Nakhon Pathom 5. Samut Prakan 6. Samut Songkhram 7. Samut Sakhon 8. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 9. Saraburi 10. Lopburi 11. Nakhon Nayok 12. Chonburi 13. Rayong 14. Chanthaburi 15. Prachin Buri 16. Chachoengsao 17. Sa Kaeo 18. Suphanburi 19. Kanchanaburi 20. Ratchaburi 21. Prachuap Khiri Khan 22. Phetchaburi 23. Ranong 24. Chumphon 25. Nakhon Si Thammarat 26. Phuket 27. Surat Thani 28. Songkhla 29. Yala 30. Narathiwat 31. Nakhon Ratchasima 32. Khon Kaen 33. Chaiyaphum 34. Udon Thani 35. Buriram 36. Loei 37. Chiang Rai 40. Tak and 41. Phetchabun

At the time of posting there are no restrictions on domestic travel in Thailand, with the Prime Minister reiterating that there are no plans to enforce a national lockdown.

The news comes after Thailand on Wednesday reported its first case of the more contagious UK strain of the virus.

Earlier on Thursday, provincial health officials in Phuket and Prachuap Khiri Khan ordered all bars to close for 10 and 4 days, respectively.

At Thursday’s daily COVID-19 briefing, the CCSA reported 405 new COVID-19 cases.

*This is a developing story. This post may be updated without notice.

