Thailand Set To Officially Enter Hot Season This Week

Brace yourselves, Thailand is set to officially enter its hot season this week, with this year’s ‘summer’ set to be a scorcher.

The Meteorological Department (TMD) has said that summer in Thailand is likely to begin on Tuesday March 1, provided certain weather conditions are met.

Typically, Thailand officially enters its summer season when the winds that blow through the northeast of the country are replaced by warmer southwestern winds.

Thai Meteorological Department deputy director-general Thanasit Iamananchai said that his department will make a formal announcement to mark the start of summer.

Mr Thanasit said that Thailand can expect average high temperatures of about 35 degrees Celsius during the summer months.

He added that the average temperature in April is set to be 32 degrees Celsius.

However, in other areas of the country, temperatures can reach much higher.

In 2019, the temperature soared to 42 degrees Celsius in Kanchanaburi, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Tak and Nakhon Sawan.

On April 28 2016, Thailand recorded what is thought to be its hottest day on record when temperature hit 44.6 degrees Celsius in Mae Hong Son.

(Source: – Hua Hin Yoday)

